- NZD/USD regains some positive traction amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- Bets for smaller rate hikes by the Fed continue to weigh on the greenback.
- Traders now look forward to the Advance US Q4 GDP print for some impetus.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of mid-0.6400s on Thursday and climbs to a fresh daily high during the early European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 0.6500 psychological mark, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
The US Dollar remains depressed near an eight-month low amid firming expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the NZD/USD pair. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance and have been pricing in a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps rate hike in February. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermines the safe-haven greenback and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The upside for the NZD/USD pair, however, seems limited amid speculations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will slow the pace of its monetary tightening. In fact, investors trimmed their bets for jumbo rate hikes after data released on Wednesday showed that the annual inflation rate in New Zealand fell short of the RBNZ's 7.5% forecast and held steady at 7.2%. Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to move to wait for the Advance US Q4 GDP print, due later during the early North American session.
Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales data. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics. The focus will then shift to the US Core PCE Price Index on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the Fed's rate-hike strategy and provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair heading into next week's key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6497
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6077
|Daily SMA200
|0.6197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.645
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.66
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in early European trading. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,950, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,950 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
This is the real reason Elon Musk’s Tesla did not sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is holding onto its 9,720 Bitcoin at an average purchase cost of $32,099. Tesla has released its Q4 2022 financial report and revealed that no BTC transactions were conducted, the firm holds 9,720 Bitcoin.
US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome Premium
Recession, what recession? Fears of a downturn have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and the upcoming Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, to be released on Thursday at 13.30 GMT, is set to put this talk to a halt.