NZD/USD remains under selling pressure below 0.5900 amid risk-off mood, renewed US Dollar demand

- NZD/USD attracts some sellers near 0.5880 on the renewed USD demand on Friday.
- US officials revealed that Israel carried out military strikes against Iran, boosting safe-haven currencies like the USD.
- The annual inflation rate in New Zealand remains above the central bank target range, keeping the RBNZ holding rates longer.
The NZD/USD pair remains under selling pressure around 0.5880 on Friday during the early European session. The risk-off environment amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran lifts the Greenback and weighs on NZD/USD. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher above 106.20, nearly the highest level since November 2023.
US officials revealed that Israel carried out military strikes against Iran. The officials said Israel told the Biden administration early on Thursday that an attack would be launched within the next 24 to 48 hours. Israeli officials informed the US that Iran's nuclear facilities would not be targeted, according to CNN. Investors will monitor the developments surrounding geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The turmoil and conflict in this region could boost safe-haven flows, benefiting the US Dollar.
Apart from this, the higher possibility that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might delay interest rate cuts further provides some support to the USD. Several Fed officials agreed that US inflation remains high and that the US central bank needs more confidence in its trajectory.
On the Kiwi front, data released from Statistics New Zealand showed that the nation’s inflation has continued to fall. However, it remains above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) target range of 1 to 3%. This might convince the RBNZ to keep the interest rate high for longer, which might help the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to limit its losses.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5881
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.5902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5978
|Daily SMA50
|0.6067
|Daily SMA100
|0.6127
|Daily SMA200
|0.6057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5943
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6079
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5933
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2450 ahead of UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains on the defensive near 1.2430 during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar as the strong US economic data and hawkish remarks from the Fed officials have triggered the speculation that the US central bank will delay interest rate cuts to September.
EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.0650 on hawkish Fed remarks
The EUR/USD extends its downside around 1.0640 after retreating from weekly peaks of 1.0690 on Friday. The hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials provide some support to the US Dollar.
Gold: Middle East war fears spark fresh XAU/USD rally, will it sustain?
Gold price is trading close to $2,400 early Friday, reversing from a fresh five-day high reached at $2,418 earlier in the Asian session. Despite the pullback, Gold price remains on track to book the fifth weekly gain in a row.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: All eyes on BTC as CNN calls halving the ‘World Cup for Bitcoin’
Bitcoin price remains the focus of traders and investors ahead of the halving, which is an important event expected to kick off the next bull market. Amid conflicting forecasts from analysts, an international media site has lauded the halving and what it means for the industry.
Israel vs. Iran: Fear of escalation grips risk markets
Recent reports of an Israeli aerial bombardment targeting a key nuclear facility in central Isfahan have sparked a significant shift out of risk assets and into safe-haven investments.