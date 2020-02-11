NZD/USD remains stuck in narrow range below 0.6400 ahead of key events

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Coronavirus outbreak is expected to weigh heavily on Chinese economy.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates gains below 99 handle.
  • Coming up: FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony and RBNZ rate decision.

The NZD/USD pair edged lower during the Asian trading hours and touched its worst level since mid-November at 0.6378 before erasing its losses ahead of key macroeconomic events. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6394, adding 0.17% on a daily basis.

China-proxy antipodeans continue to have a hard time finding demand amid concerns over the potential negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese economy.

Earlier in the day, Zeng Gang, Vice-Chair of the National Institute for Finance and Development, a Chinese government think tank, said that the coronavirus outbreak could trim the country’s full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1% in 2020. On a similar note, Goldman Sachs slashed its 2020 GDP forecast for China to 5.2% from 5.8%. 

Eyes on Powell's testimony and RBNZ

On the other hand, ahead of the FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony before the Committee on Financial Services of the Congress, the US Dollar Index is posting modest losses to allow the pair to stay in the positive territory.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement. 

Previewing the event, “we expect the RBNZ to retain an easing bias at its Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday, although it will probably be described as a conditional one, dependent on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Westpac analysts.

Technical levels to watch for 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6392
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6386
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6536
Daily SMA50 0.6588
Daily SMA100 0.6474
Daily SMA200 0.6503
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6418
Previous Daily Low 0.6381
Previous Weekly High 0.6504
Previous Weekly Low 0.6397
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6395
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6404
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6372
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6358
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6335
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6409
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6446

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is rising as UK yearly GDP beats expectations

GBP/USD is rising as UK yearly GDP beats expectations

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1% while quarterly figures showed stagnation as expected. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks.

GBP/USD News

Powell preview: Pleased, but wary, dollar implications

Powell preview: Pleased, but wary, dollar implications

The Federal Reserve will present its monetary policy review to Congress this week, observing that some of the risks that prompted three rate cuts last year had declined but that the economic ramifications of the health crisis in China has created new concerns.

Read more

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level

Gold edged lower and refreshed daily lows, around the $1566-65 region in the last hour. Following the previous session's two-day / directionless trading action, the precious metal came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and was being weighed down by fading safe-haven demand.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures