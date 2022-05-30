NZD/USD probes monthly highs in mid-0.6500s in holiday thinned trade as key US risk events loom

The rest of the week is set to be a busy one for NZD/USD traders given a barrage of upcoming tier one US data releases. May Conference Board Consumer Confidence survey data is out on Tuesday, May ISM Manufacturing PMI survey data and April JOLTs Job Openings data is out on Wednesday, May ADP Private Employment Change data is out on Thursday, while the official May labor market report is out on Friday.

Data released by the US Commodity Futures & Exchange Commission last Friday revealed that in the week ending last Tuesday, investors had continued to pare back on USD long positions and recent price action suggests this trend has continued, to the benefit of NZD/USD. The pair is now trading an impressive more than 5.0% above mid-month lows in the low 0.6200 area, with some traders citing an easing of expectations for Fed tightening in the latter part of 2022 and 2023 as inflation data increasingly shows signs of moderation (such as last week’s Core PCE numbers).

NZD/USD came within a whisker of printing fresh highs for the month as recent downside in the US dollar extended on Monday, reaching into the upper 0.6550s before backing off to current levels in the 0.6530s. That means the pair is back to trading roughly flat on the day, which isn’t too surprising given a lack of trading volumes amid US market closures for the Memorial Day public holiday. Comments from the chief economist at the RBNZ on Monday, who cautioned that the bank’s recently unveiled hawkish rate guidance could be tempered if the economy underperforms expectations, were largely ignored.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.