NZD/USD Price Analysis: Treads water around a psychological level of 0.6200

On the downside, immediate support for the NZD/USD pair is anticipated at the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6167 followed by the major support of 0.6150. A breach below this level could exert downward pressure on the pair, potentially testing the weekly low of 0.6122 to approach the psychological support level of 0.6100.

The technical analysis suggests a bullish momentum for the NZD/USD pair. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned above the centerline, showing divergence above the signal line. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a lagging indicator, is above the 50 level, suggesting a confirmation of the bullish sentiment.

If the NZD/USD pair surpasses the psychological threshold of 0.6200, it could receive upward support to potentially lead the pair to explore region around the February’s high at 0.6219 and the 50.0% retracement level of 0.6223. A break above this region could exert support for the pair to approach the major resistance of 0.6250 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.