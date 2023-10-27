NZD/USD Price Analysis: Recovers from 11-month low above 0.5800

- NZD/USD aims for stabilization above 0.5800 as the market sentiment improves.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields rebounded to 4.87% ahead of core PCE inflation data.
- NZD/USD delivers a V-shape recovery after a selling climax near 0.5772.
The NZD/USD pair discovered buying interest near an 11-month low at 0.5770 and climbed above the round-level resistance of 0.5800. The Kiwi asset gains strength as the market sentiment improves on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with hiking interest rates.
S&P500 futures generated significant gains in the European session, portraying a risk-on market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects gradually from 106.90 ahead of the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for September. The 10-year US Treasury yields rebound to 4.87%.
Going forward, the New Zealand Dollar will dance to the tunes of Q3 labor market data, which will be published next week. The employment data would set the undertone for the last monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The RBNZ may keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50%.
NZD/USD delivers a V-shape recovery after observing a selling climax near October 26 low at 0.5772. The Kiwi asset climbed above the horizontal resistance plotted from October 23 low around 0.5800, which has turned into support for the Kiwi bulls. The major aims for stabilization above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5820.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.000, which indicates that the bearish bias is fading away.
A decisive break above October 24 high at 0.5874 would drive the asset toward October 18 high at 0.5921 and September 25 high at 0.5975.
On the flip side, a downside move below 11-month low at 0.5740 would expose the asset to the round-level support at 0.5700. A breakdown below the latter would drag the asset toward a new annual low around 0.5670.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5828
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.5821
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5914
|Daily SMA50
|0.5922
|Daily SMA100
|0.6038
|Daily SMA200
|0.6138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5832
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5931
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5815
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5725
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
