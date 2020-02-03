NZD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Kiwi pressuring the 2020 lows, trading sub-0.6500 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD remains under heavy selling pressure near the 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6447 support.
 
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
NZD/USD has kept falling throughout January. It is now trading below the 50/200 simple moving averages (SMAs) while challenging the 100 SMA. The sellers are likely looking for an extension of the down move and a break of the 0.6447 support with a potential drop towards the 0.6427 and 0.6400 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistances are seen near the 0.6490, 0.6514 and 0.6535 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6490, 0.6514, 0.6535
Support: 0.6447, 0.6427, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6464
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6595
Daily SMA50 0.6587
Daily SMA100 0.6466
Daily SMA200 0.6509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6496
Previous Daily Low 0.6453
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6469
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.648
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6428
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6532

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears

GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears

Upbeat US data alongside concerns the UK may be unable to reach a deal with the EU sent GBP/USD below the 1.3000 figure down for the day over 200 pips.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060

EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060

The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1035 to find some stability at around 1.1060. A positive surprise from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI backs the greenback.

EUR/USD News

Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch

Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch

When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.

Read more

WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year

WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 16% in January and extended its slide on the first trading day of February as markets continue to price the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures