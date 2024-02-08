NZD/USD Price Analysis: Hovers above 0.6100 followed by 23.6% Fibonacci level

- NZD/USD gains ground on improved risk appetite.
- The pair could reach the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6125 and the 50-day EMA of 0.6136.
- A break below the psychological support of 0.6100 could lead the pair to revisit the weekly low at 0.6038.
NZD/USD trades higher for the third straight session around 0.6110 during the early European session on Thursday. The NZD/USD pair could find the resistance zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6125 followed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6136.
A breakthrough above the 50-day EMA could support the pair to explore the area around 0.6150 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6179. If the NZD/USD pair breaches the latter, it could test the psychological resistance of the 0.6200 level.
The technical analysis for the NZD/USD pair indicates a tepid momentum in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned on the centerline, showing divergence below the signal line. However, the lagging indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies below the 50 level, suggesting a weaker sentiment for the NZD/USD pair.
On the downside, immediate support for the NZD/USD pair is identified at the psychological level of 0.6100. A decisive break below this level could exert downward pressure, leading the pair to revisit the major support at 0.6050 before the weekly low at 0.6038. The bearish sentiment could lead the pair to navigate the region around the psychological support at 0.6000.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6123
|Daily SMA50
|0.6187
|Daily SMA100
|0.6067
|Daily SMA200
|0.6085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6125
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6073
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6028
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6183
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace.