NZD/USD Price Analysis: Faces pressure near 0.6300 ahead of US Inflation test

- NZD/USD finds sell-off near 0.6300 as focus shifts to US core PCE price index data.
- A sticky US core PCE report could offer some support to the US Dollar.
- The Kiwi pair trades in an upward-sloping chart pattern.
The NZD/USD pair faces selling pressure near the round-level resistance of 0.6300 in the early London session. The Kiwi asset is expected to remain lackluster ahead of the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
Investors see mild softness in the underlying inflation data as interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have been in the restrictive trajectory. According to the estimates, monthly core PCE data grew at a steady pace of 0.2%. The annual core PCE data is expected to decelerate to 3.3% vs. the former reading of 3.5%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls back to its crucial support of 101.80, weighed down by deepening rate cut expectations by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar would continue to perform better against the US Dollar as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep interest rates high for a longer period.
NZD/USD trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern on a two-hour scale in which each pullback is considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6256 will continue to provide support to the New Zealand Dollar bulls.
A bullish momentum would emerge if the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) manages to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 confidently.
The NZD/USD pair may witness a fresh rally after a decisive break above Wednesday’s high around 0.6300. An occurrence of the same would allow it to refresh its five-month high near 0.6350. Further upside would expose it towards July 14 high around 0.6400.
On the contrary, a breakdown below December 14 low near 0.6168 would drag the asset towards November 30 low near 0.6121, followed by December 13 low near 0.6084.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6173
|Daily SMA50
|0.6017
|Daily SMA100
|0.5985
|Daily SMA200
|0.609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6296
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
