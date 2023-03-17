NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await sustained break through 0.6250-60 confluence

- NZD/USD climbs back closer to the weekly high, though struggles to capitalize on the move.
- The risk-off mood seems to cap the risk-sensitive Kiwi near the 0.6250-0.6260 confluence.
- A break back below the 0.6100 mark will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bears.
The NZD/USD pair builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.6140-0.6135 area and gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early North American session, albeit seems to struggle to capitalize on the move and remains below the 0.6260-0.6270 confluence hurdle, or the weekly high.
The said barrier comprises the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-March downfall. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, a sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recent recovery from the YTD low touched last week.
The subsequent move-up could then allow spot prices to reclaim the 0.6300 round-figure mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level. The momentum could get extended further and lift the NZD/USD pair towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6360 region, en route to the next relevant hurdle just ahead of the 0.6400 round-figure mark.
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, however, holds back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the risk-sensitive Kiwi and capping the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the technical setup supports prospects for some meaningful upside. Hence, any pullback towards the 0.6200 round-figure mark, or the 23.6% Fibo. level might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited, at least for now.
That said, a convincing break below the latter might negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.6135-0.6125 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 0.6100 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6085 area, or the YTD low, could make spot prices vulnerable to challenge the 0.6000 psychological mark.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6244
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6193
|Daily SMA50
|0.6314
|Daily SMA100
|0.6257
|Daily SMA200
|0.6163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6139
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
