- The NZD/USD consolidates below the 20-day SMA of 0.5973 towards the 0.5950 area, tallying a second consecutive day of losses.
- Core PCE rose in July to 3.3%, as the markets expected.
- Fed’s tightening expectations eased somewhat, but they remain high—eyes on NFPs.
On Thursday, the NZD/USD saw losses, driven by robust economic data, making the USD recover against most of its rivals. During the week, the US economy has been sending mixed, and the markets eagerly await Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report to continue placing their bets on the next Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decisions.
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), one of the Fed’s preferred gauges for inflation, rose to 3.3% YoY in July, matching the market’s expectations. In addition, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 25 came in at 228,000, lower than the 235,000 expected and the previous figures of 232,000. Other data showed that the Chicago PMI increased to 48.7, bearing both the expected and previous figures.
Reacting to the strong PCE and Claims figures, the USD, measured by the DXY index, rose to 103.70, seeing more than 0.50% gains, while the US Treasury yields recovered somewhat, but they are still in decline.
Regarding the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, the World Interest Rates Probabilities tool suggests that markets the odds of a 25 bps increase stand at 50%, down from 70% on Tuesday, for the November meeting. However, those bets will likely change after Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls release, as a hot reading may push investors to bet on higher chances of a hike.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
Upon analyzing the daily chart, a neutral to bearish trend becomes evident for NZD/USD, with the bears are seen gradually taking control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a selling momentum with a downward slope below its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) lays out flat green bars. Plus, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating that the sellers dominate the broader perspective, and the buyers need to increase their efforts.
Support levels: 0.5940, 0.5930, 0.5900.
Resistance levels: 0.5973 (20-day SMA), 0.6000, 0.6030.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.5956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5981
|Daily SMA50
|0.611
|Daily SMA100
|0.6144
|Daily SMA200
|0.6224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6007
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5939
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
