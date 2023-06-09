NZD/USD Price Analysis: Aims to surpass 0.6100 as street anticipates a neutral Fed policy

- NZD/USD is looking to cross the crucial resistance of 0.6100 amid a fresh sell-off in the USD Index.
- Investors are anticipating that easing US labor market conditions are going to allow the Fed to pause raising rates in June.
- NZD/USD is approaching the horizontal resistance of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern.
The NZD/USD pair has delivered a solid recovery from 0.6085 in the early European session. The Kiwi asset is aiming to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6100 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after a short-lived pullback to near 103.42.
The USD Index has come under pressure as investors are anticipating that easing United States labor market conditions are going to allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pause raising interest rates in June.
The New Zealand Dollar has not loosened its strength despite deflation in the Chinese economy. On a monthly basis, the Chinese economy has registered deflation by 0.2% against the estimates and the prior release of 0.1% deflation. This indicates a sheer drop in the overall demand. It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and weak demand in China impacts the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD is approaching the horizontal resistance of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern plotted from May 25 high at 0.6110. Upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from May 31 low at 0.5985. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6073 has turned straight, portraying a non-directional performance. Critical resistance is plotted from May 12 low at 0.6182.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts for shifting into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which would trigger the upside momentum.
A confident break above May 25 high at 0.6110 will drive the Kiwi asset toward May 01 low at 0.6160 followed by the round-level resistance at 0.6200.
Alternatively, a downside move below the intraday low at 0.6015 will expose the asset for a fresh six-month low toward 11 November 2022 low at 0.5984. A slippage below the latter would expose the asset toward 02 November 2022 high at 0.5941.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6128
|Daily SMA50
|0.6191
|Daily SMA100
|0.6237
|Daily SMA200
|0.6149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.61
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6026
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6112
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
