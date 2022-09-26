- On Monday, the NZD/USD plunged to levels last seen on March 2020.
- Risk aversion is the game’s name, due to increased recession jitters, alongside UK’s tax cuts, adding to inflationary pressures.
- NZD/USD traders eye Durable Good Orders, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, and Fed Chief Jerome Powell.
On Monday, the NZD/USD plunged more than 1% or 107 pips, as risk aversion hit the markets, with global equities trading in the red, amidst growing concerns of a worldwide recession, following a week of 500 bps of tightening by central banks. Additionally, tax cuts in the UK added to the country’s inflationary pressures, despite the ongoing tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE). As the Asian Pacific session begins, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.5635, slightly down by 0.01%.
NZD/USD fell towards the 0.5420s on risk-off impulse
The lack of economic data kept investors leaning towards market sentiment and US dollar dynamics. Last week’s 75 bps by the Fed, and expectations of the Federal funds rate (FFR) to finish at around 4-4.4% levels, augmented appetite for the safe-haven US dollar. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields rose, with the short-end of the curve, namely 2s and 5s, breaching the 4% threshold, while the US 10-year T-bond yield climbed towards 3.93%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index refreshed two-decade highs at around 114.53, a headwind for the NZD/USD, which began trading on Monday at 0.5740 and reached a daily high of 0.5754 before plummeting toward the daily low at 0.5625.
Elsewhere, Fed officials crossed newswires on Monday. The Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed that further tightening is needed to temper inflation and emphasized that the unemployment rate should rise to achieve the Fed goal. Echoing her comments was Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester, alongside Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic
What to watch
On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, and further Fed speaking, led by Chair Jerome Powell.
The New Zealand calendar is empty, leaving traders adrift to US dollar dynamics.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.78
|Today daily open
|0.5742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6017
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6245
|Daily SMA200
|0.6501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.573
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.573
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD fell to a fresh two-year low of 0.6437
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.6450, down to its lowest since May 2020. Global equities plunged amid concerns massive quantitative tightening will exacerbate the risk of recessions among major economies.
EUR/USD battling to retain the 0.9600 mark
The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 0.9600 level after reaching a new two-decade low of 0.9549. Fears of a global economic downturn spurred risk aversion, backing the American currency.
Gold could soon challenge the $1,600 level
Demand for the dollar continued at the beginning of the week, resulting in XAUUSD plummeting to $1,626.67, its lowest since April 2020. Concerns about potential recessions undermined the dismal market’s mood, pushing the greenback higher despite its extreme overbought conditions.
Ethereum: Miners poised to sell after GPU mining goes bankrupt
ETH could fall further if market conditions persist. Ethereum has yet to retaliate against the bearish onslaught experienced this month. The bears have forged a steep decline suppressing any attempts for a V-shaped retaliation. The downtrend fuels the newly developing bearish sentiment surrounding the Ethereum Merge.
All eyes on long-dated treasuries
The question of a peak in long-dated Treasury yields is the key one. As the Fed has vacated the market and foreign buyers aren‘t exactly aggressively buying, it‘s up to institutional and retail investors to snap up any bargains. These would be of course driven by real economy evidently entering recession – we aren‘t quite there yet.