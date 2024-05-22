NZD/USD knocks into 0.6080 after FOMC Meeting Minutes spark risk-off bids

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • Greenback is broadly firmer on Wednesday after hawkish Fed.
  • Investors hoping for signs of rate cuts continue to be disappointed.
  • RNBZ Governor Orr due to speak early Thursday pre-market.

NZD/USD backslid on Wednesday after the latest Meeting Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) revealed a far more cautious stance on rate cuts than many investors had hoped for.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr will be speaking late Wednesday ahead of the Thursday Pacific pre-market. RBNZ Governor Orr will be followed by New Zealand Retail Sales.

Read more: Fed Minutes leave the door open to a probable rate cut in September

While the FOMC’s latest Meeting Minutes didn’t outright rule out a September rate cut, Fed policymakers remain firmly more hawkish than investors have been hoping for, and odds of a September rate cut have eased even further. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in under 60% chances of a quarter-point cut in September after the FOMC revealed a firm desire from Fed members to await firmer signs that the pace of inflation will continue falling to the Fed’s 2% target.

NZD/USD technical outlook

The Kiwi has tumbled back to the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6080, backsliding from Wednesday’s early peaks near 0.6150. NZD/USD hit its highest bids since mid-March in Wednesday, but has tumbled to a one-week low and is on pace to slide back below the 200-day SMA at 0.6073.

NZD/USD hourly chart

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6085
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6014
Daily SMA50 0.6004
Daily SMA100 0.6074
Daily SMA200 0.6041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6118
Previous Daily Low 0.6087
Previous Weekly High 0.6146
Previous Weekly Low 0.5995
Previous Monthly High 0.6079
Previous Monthly Low 0.5851
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6106
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6079
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6068
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6049
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6109
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6129
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.614

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Gains appear capped above 0.6700

AUD/USD: Gains appear capped above 0.6700

AUD/USD came under heavy downside pressure on Wednesday, retreating for the third session in a row in response to extra gains in the US Dollar, while renewed weakness in the commodity galaxy also collaborated with the steep decline.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD opens the door to a test of 1.0800

EUR/USD opens the door to a test of 1.0800

The continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback maintained the price action around EUR/USD depressed on Wednesday, motivating the pair to recede to multi-day lows in the 1.0820–1.0855 band.

EUR/USD News

Gold plummets amid Harmony Gold news

Gold plummets amid Harmony Gold news

Gold price turned south and extended its slide after breaking below the key $2,400 level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.4% and the US Dollar benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of FOMC Minutes, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.

Gold News

White House and SEC Chair condemns crypto bill that seeks to dodge the regulator’s oversight

White House and SEC Chair condemns crypto bill that seeks to dodge the regulator’s oversight

US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler expressed concerns about the potential impact of the FIT21 bill on investor protection in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more

UK election confirmed for July, what it means for markets

UK election confirmed for July, what it means for markets

The UK will head to the polls on July 4th. This election has been expected for some time, so it is no wonder that UK asset prices have been remarkably stable on the back of this news. GBP/USD has given back some earlier gains, but it is still higher on the day.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures