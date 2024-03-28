NZD/USD: It is hard to see where a good news story is going to come from – ANZ

NZD/USD is a shade below 0.6000. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze Kiwi’s outlook.
Broader FX markets are likely to be illiquid and quiet into Easter
As we wind down for Easter, there’s no sign of global FX shifting away from their USD-centric beat ahead of a host of key US data including the core PCE deflator, ISM Mfg survey and JOLTS data between now and the middle of next week.
Locally, as fiscal challenges mount and commentators become more wary on the outlook for NZ, it’s hard to see where a good news story is going to come from.
Support 0.5750/0.5970 – Resistance 0.6255/0.6500
Despite a pushback on rate cuts from Christopher Waller, and what was supposed to be cautious trading sentiment ahead of critical US inflation data released later on Friday, the S&P 500 rose on Thursday, marking its best first-quarter performance in five years.