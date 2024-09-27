NZD/USD inches lower to near 0.6300 as traders adopt caution ahead of US PCE Inflation

NZD/USD depreciates due to market caution ahead of August’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data.

The upside of the US Dollar could be limited due to the dovish Fedspeak.

The ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index rose to 95.1 points in September, from 92.2 prior.

NZD/USD retraces its recent gains, trading around 0.6300 during the European hours on Friday. This downside is attributed to the improved US Dollar (USD) amid market caution ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August. The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator is scheduled to be released later in the North American session.

On the data front, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized increased at a rate of 3.0% in the second quarter, as estimated, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.5% in the second quarter.

Additionally, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 20 were reported at 218K, according to the US Department of Labor (DoL). This figure came in below the initial consensus of 225K and was lower than the previous week's revised number of 222K (previously reported as 219K).

However, the US Dollar might have received downward pressure following the dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. According to Reuters, Fed Governor Lisa Cook stated on Thursday that she supported last week's 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut, citing increased "downside risks" to employment.

On the Kiwi front, the ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index rose for the third consecutive month, reaching 95.1 points in September, up from the previous reading of 92.2. This marked the highest reading since January 2022.

However, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is under pressure due to growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates again in October, with markets pricing in a 67% probability of a 50 basis point rate cut. Investors currently anticipate the 5.25% cash rate to decline to 2.83% by the end of 2025.