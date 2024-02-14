NZD/USD improves to near 0.6080 after low-impact Kiwi data, US Dollar remains stable

- NZD/USD rebounds from the recent lows after low-impact data from New Zealand.
- Kiwi Card Retail Sales YoY and MoM grew by 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, in January.
- Traders price in a 37% and 51% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in May and June, respectively.
NZD/USD rebounds from the recent low at 0.6049 marked on Tuesday, recovering the losses and trading around 0.6080 during the European session on Wednesday. In the absence of the high-impact data from New Zealand, low-impact data showed better-than-expected results, which could have added support to underpinning the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), which in turn, acted as the tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Statistics New Zealand showed that Electronic Card Retail Sales grew by 1.6% YoY in January, against the previous decline of 0.6%. The monthly data also printed a positive reading of 1.7% in comparison with the previous month’s 1.7% decline. Furthermore, the Food Price Index (MoM) improved to 0.9% from the decline of 0.1% in December.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds firm near three-month highs, trading around 104.90 despite the downbeat US bond yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury notes stand lower at 4.60% and 4.28%, respectively, by the press time.
According to the FedWatch tool, the market sentiment has undergone a notable transformation, with the probability of an unchanged interest rate next month soaring to 90%, a stark shift from just a month ago. Traders are currently pricing in a 37% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May, with the probability increasing to 51% for June.
The surprise increase in US inflation for January has led analysts at Commerzbank to reevaluate the potential for the Fed to pivot toward interest rate cuts. Observers are speculating about whether the previously anticipated interest rate cut by the Fed in May might now face uncertainty in light of these developments.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6079
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6105
|Daily SMA50
|0.6183
|Daily SMA100
|0.6073
|Daily SMA200
|0.6081
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6049
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6037
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6206
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0700 after EU data
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the Euro area confirmed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q4. On a positive note, Industrial Production expanded 1.2% on a yearly basis in December.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.6% on a monthly basis in January and weighed heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold price consolidates post-US CPI losses, seems vulnerable near two-month low
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move and remains depressed below the $2,000 psychological mark, or a two-month low heading into the European session on Monday.
MATIC price could nosedive after holders take $9.38 million in profits within a week
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s largest scaling solution, rose slightly on Wednesday after basing at a daily low of $0.8438,Wednesday, February 14. The scaling token is up over the past week, offering 6.54% gains to holders.
US disinflation blip leaves traders with a broken heart
Yesterday’s inflation data from the US didn’t go smoothly down the market’s throat. Instead, the stronger-than-expected set of inflation data dashed hopes of seeing the Fed cut rates anytime in the first half of this year.