NZD/USD improves to near 0.6080 after low-impact Kiwi data, US Dollar remains stable

  • NZD/USD rebounds from the recent lows after low-impact data from New Zealand.
  • Kiwi Card Retail Sales YoY and MoM grew by 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, in January.
  • Traders price in a 37% and 51% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in May and June, respectively.

NZD/USD rebounds from the recent low at 0.6049 marked on Tuesday, recovering the losses and trading around 0.6080 during the European session on Wednesday. In the absence of the high-impact data from New Zealand, low-impact data showed better-than-expected results, which could have added support to underpinning the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), which in turn, acted as the tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.

Statistics New Zealand showed that Electronic Card Retail Sales grew by 1.6% YoY in January, against the previous decline of 0.6%. The monthly data also printed a positive reading of 1.7% in comparison with the previous month’s 1.7% decline. Furthermore, the Food Price Index (MoM) improved to 0.9% from the decline of 0.1% in December.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds firm near three-month highs, trading around 104.90 despite the downbeat US bond yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury notes stand lower at 4.60% and 4.28%, respectively, by the press time.

According to the FedWatch tool, the market sentiment has undergone a notable transformation, with the probability of an unchanged interest rate next month soaring to 90%, a stark shift from just a month ago. Traders are currently pricing in a 37% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May, with the probability increasing to 51% for June.

The surprise increase in US inflation for January has led analysts at Commerzbank to reevaluate the potential for the Fed to pivot toward interest rate cuts. Observers are speculating about whether the previously anticipated interest rate cut by the Fed in May might now face uncertainty in light of these developments.

NZD/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6079
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.6059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6105
Daily SMA50 0.6183
Daily SMA100 0.6073
Daily SMA200 0.6081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6139
Previous Daily Low 0.6049
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.6037
Previous Monthly High 0.6339
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6105
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6025
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5992
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5935
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6116
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6173
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6206

 

 

