The NZD/USD pair gains momentum around 0.6120 during the early trading hours on Thursday. The softer US CPI in April has prompted the prospect of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year, which exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback. The US housing data, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and Industrial Production will be due later in the day. Inflation in the United States showed signs of cooling after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday. The CPI rose by 3.4% YoY, compared to March’s reading of 3.5%, in line with the estimation. The core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, eased from 3.8% in March to 3.6% in April as expected. Furthermore, US Retail Sales came in at 0% MoM in April, below the market consensus of 0.4%. In response to the softer inflation data and weaker Retail Sales, the US Dollar (USD) loses ground to near five-week lows of 104.20. Investors anticipate that the Fed will wait for more data to gain confidence that inflation will return to the Fed’s 2% target. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation is falling slower than expected, and the PPI data provided more justification to keep rates higher for longer. On the Kiwi front, the markets believe that it is unlikely that the RBNZ will cut its interest rate before the Fed, which boosts the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and create a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair . The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision next week will be closely watched. The RBNZ is anticipated to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5% at its May meeting and likely to remain comfortable with the forward outlook communicated in the February meeting, said Westpac analyst.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.