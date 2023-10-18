NZD/USD gains movement above 0.5900 as Chinese GDP exceeded the consensus

- NZD/USD recovers its recent losses on Chinese economic figures.
- Weaker Kiwi’s CPI prompted traders to lower their expectations of a rate hike in November’s meeting by the RBNZ.
- US Dollar receives minor support from upbeat Retail Sales report.
NZD/USD stages a recovery from its recent losses, buoyed by robust Chinese data. As the early European session unfolds on Wednesday, the spot price trades higher, hovering around 0.5910.
Chinese Gross Domestic Product exceeded market consensus in the third quarter, reporting a growth of 1.3% compared to the anticipated 1.0%. The yearly based report for the same quarter revealed a 4.9% increase, surpassing the expected 4.4%.
Moreover, China's Retail Sales (YoY) rose by 5.5%, surpassing both the previous figure of 4.6% and the expected 4.9%.
However, the NZD/USD pair faced resistance post-release of upbeat US Retail Sales, coupled with weaker consumer inflation data from New Zealand.
The headline CPI increased to 1.8% in the third quarter, falling short of the anticipated 2.0%. The yearly rate decelerated from 6.0% to 5.6%, missing consensus estimates of 5.9%. This data is prompting investors to lower their expectations for a November interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), exerting downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The RBNZ introduced its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge, revealing inflation figures at 5.2% YoY in Q3 2023. This marks a significant decline from the 5.7% recorded in Q2.
On the US front, Retail Sales surpassed expectations, rising to 0.7% in September compared to the projected 0.3%. The Retail Sales Control Group also saw a notable increase of 0.6% from the previous 0.2%. Additionally, Industrial Production in the US improved by 0.3%, contrary to the anticipated stagnation at 0.0%.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggled to maintain intraday gains after positive Chinese data, hovering around 106.10, US Treasury yields improved, reaching 4.85% for the 10-year US Treasury bond, potentially supporting the Greenback.
Market participants are likely to seek more insights into the monetary policy trajectory of the Federal Reserve (Fed) following dovish remarks from several officials. On Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated that the present policy is already deemed restrictive and expressed uncertainty about the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting in November.
Moreover, Neel Kashkari, the President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, noted that inflation has endured for a more prolonged duration than initially expected and remains at an excessively elevated level. This viewpoint is in line with the dovish stance upheld by several other Fed officials.
Investor focus is anticipated to center around US housing data and speeches from Fed officials on Wednesday. Furthermore, attention will turn to New Zealand's Trade Balance on Friday.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.5896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5953
|Daily SMA50
|0.5942
|Daily SMA100
|0.6054
|Daily SMA200
|0.6157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
