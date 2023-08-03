NZD/USD flat-lines around 0.6075 area, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

- NZD/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase on Thursday and hangs near a multi-week low.
- A positive risk tone and the upbeat China Services PMI lend support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD caps gains and favours bearish traders.
The NZD/USD pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session and consolidates its recent decline to a five-week low touched earlier this Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6080-0.6075 region, nearly unchanged for the day and seem vulnerable to slide further.
As investors digest the Fitch downgrade of the US credit rating, a modest recovery in the US equity futures turns out to be a key factor benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi and lending some support to the NZD/USD pair. A positive risk tone, meanwhile, keeps a lid on the recent US Dollar (USD) rally to its highest level since July 7, which, along with the better-than-expected China's Caixin Services PMI, acts as a tailwind for the major. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for an extension of the pair's three-week-old downtrend.
The US ADP report released on Wednesday showed that private-sector employers added 324K jobs in July, much higher than the 189K expected. This, along with the recent upbeat US macro data, points to an extremely resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. The hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the upside. This, in turn, adds credence to the near-term negative outlook for the NZD/USD pair and warrants some caution before placing bullish bets or positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. The market focus, however, will remain glued to closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known NFP report should help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6082
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6225
|Daily SMA50
|0.6164
|Daily SMA100
|0.6196
|Daily SMA200
|0.6225
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6068
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
