NZD/USD continues to push lower toward 0.7100 as DXY renews multi-month highs

- NZD/USD remains under strong bearish pressure on Monday.
- US Dollar Index extends rally at the start of the week.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge higher.
The NZD/USD pair posted weekly losses for the second straight time last week and extended its slide on Monday with the greenback preserving its strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.72% on a daily basis at 0.7107.
Broad USD strength remains main market theme
Rising US Treasury bond yields continue to provide a boost to the USD at the start of the week. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on the day and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at its highest level since November at 92.32, up 0.38%.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the trade surplus in February came in higher than expected with exports rising by 60.6% on a yearly basis. However, this upbeat report failed to help the NZD find demand.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to dominate NZD/USD's movements. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, fourth-quarter Manufacturing Sales from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.4% on Monday, suggesting that NZD/USD could struggle to stage a rebound in the second half of the day if safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|0.717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7056
|Daily SMA200
|0.6819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7099
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
