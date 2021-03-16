NZD/USD consolidates daily losses, looks to close below 0.7200

- NZD/USD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory during the American session.
- GDT Price Index in New Zealand declined by 3.8%.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 0.7168 during the European trading hours but managed to erase its daily losses in the early American session. However, the pair failed to gather bullish momentum and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 0.7190.
DXY inches higher on the back of recovering T-bond yields
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in February declined by 3%. This reading missed the market expectation for a decrease of 0.5% but was largely ignored by market participants. Other data from the US revealed that Industrial Production in February contracted by 2.2% due to severe weather conditions.
The US Dollar Index, which spent the majority of the day near 91.80, was last seen rising 0.11% on the day at 91.93. A recovery witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield in the last hour seems to be helping the greenback find demand.
On the other hand, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction yielded a 3.8% decline in the GDT price index, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 9.5%.
On Wednesday, the REINZ House Price Index for February and fourth-quarter Current Account data will be released from New Zealand but they are not expected to trigger a significant market reaction.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7244
|Daily SMA50
|0.7217
|Daily SMA100
|0.7088
|Daily SMA200
|0.6841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
