NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Tuesday’s rally closes to the double-bottom target at 80.00

- The NZD/JPY marches firmly upwards gains 0.98%.
- Central bank policy divergence between the RBNZ and the BoJ favors the NZD.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: The double-bottom in the daily chart targets 80.00.
The NZD/JPY pair surges as the New York session ends, trading at 78.65 at the time of writing. Risk-sensitive currencies like the New Zealand dollar advanced against safe-haven peers, sharply against the low-yielder Japanese yen, as market participants’ mood deteriorated as the Wall Street’s session progressed.
Despite the aforementioned, NZD bulls keep in control. The NZD/JPY is a pure risk-sentiment play. However, it coincides with central bank divergence between the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) at the time of writing.
In November’s meeting, the RBNZ decided to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, leaving the bank rate at 0.75% while eyeing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.60% by the end of 2023. Contrarily, the BoJ would keep rates unchanged for the foreseeable future, and although the emergency pandemic stimulus was scaled back, they extended it for smaller firms until March of 2022.
Market mood
The challenge for NZD/JPY traders would be the assessment of the risk sentiment, which is greatly influenced by China. The Omicron variant and the Covid-zero policy maintained by China could undermine appetite for riskier assets, so in that event, the Japanese yen might appreciate.
Therefore, it is recommended for NZD/JPY traders to keep an eye to global equities, Chinese developments, and the Volatility Index (VIX) for clues that would help them position themselves, depending on the risk-market mood.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY daily chart shows a double-bottom formation. Furthermore, at press time, the “neckline” of the chart pattern confluences with the 200-day moving average (DMA) around the 77.96-78.03 range, which NZD bulls are likely to defend as the double-bottom targets 80.00.
To the upside, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be 79.50. A breach of the latter paves the way for further upside. The following line of defense for JPY bulls would be the double-bottom target at 80.00, followed by November 5, 2021, a daily high at 81.34.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|78.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.56
|Daily SMA50
|78.88
|Daily SMA100
|78.42
|Daily SMA200
|78.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.02
|Previous Daily Low
|78.12
|Previous Weekly High
|78.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.84
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
