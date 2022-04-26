- The NZD/JPY collapses more than 1.50% on Tuesday.
- China’s Covid-19 woes triggered a flight to safe-haven assets, and the JPY rose.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Mixed signals between price action and market sentiment suggest that the NZD/JPY is tilted to the downside.
The New Zealand dollar follows the footsteps of the risk-sensitive currencies battered on Tuesday, amid increasing concerns that China’s coronavirus outbreak and its zero-covid policy create a cocktail that threatens to disrupt the supply chain, spurring elevated prices. Those factors weighed on market sentiment, propelling further yen upside. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 83.36.
Additionally, the Ukraine-Russia hostilities remain and escalated. According to Reuters, Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Bulgaria, while Polish firm PGNIG said Russia would stop gas deliveries starting April 27th.
On Tuesday, the NZD/JPY began the session around 84.73, shy of the daily highs, and dipped towards 84.50 due to negative sentiment in the markets. Nevertheless, the PBoC cutting RRR 100 bps caused a bounce towards the 85.00-14 area, retreating afterward towards the daily low around 83.40, on a negative sentiment shift.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective in the daily chart, the NZD/JPY pair is upward biased. However, the market is being driven by market sentiment, and given that the NZD/JPY broke below March’s 31 low at 84.24, it opened the door for a fall towards October 2021 highs around 82.50.
With that said, the NZD/JPY first support would be the 83.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 82.56, followed by October 2021 highs near 82.50. Once cleared, the next line of defense downwards would be the S2 daily pivot at 82.27.
Key Technical Levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.36
|Today Daily Change
|-1.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.57
|Today daily open
|84.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.52
|Daily SMA50
|82.09
|Daily SMA100
|79.69
|Daily SMA200
|78.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.46
|Previous Daily Low
|84.13
|Previous Weekly High
|87.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.06
|Previous Monthly High
|86.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
