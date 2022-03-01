NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Confined within the 50 and 200-DMA as bulls prepare an assault to 78.00

NZD/JPY’s first resistance would be the confluence of a two-month-old downslope trendline and the 100-DMA at 78.31. Breach of the latter would expose January 13 high at 78.84, followed by January 5 daily high at 79.24.

Following the end of the March 1 session, the NZD/JPY is range-bound within the 50 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs). The pair is neutral-upward biased, as NZD bulls kept the price above February 18 daily high at 77.58, a level that, once broken, would exacerbate a move towards the 50-DMA at 77.31 and beyond.

Anxiety levels in the financial markets keep rising. The Russia-Ukraine war appears to not fade in the near term; instead, it escalated. Ukraine intelligence reported that 300-Belarussian tanks sit near the Ukraine-Belarus border, and could enter Ukraine territory, provoked by Russia. The headline caught traders off guard, as oil rallied to a new YTD high above the $100 mark while global yields plunged, led by US Treasuries.

The NZD/JPY aims lower, after recording a gain of 1.77% on Monday, blamed on a risk-off market mood spurred by the Ukraine-Russia war. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 77.58.

