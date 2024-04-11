NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls retain control and present battle around the 20-day SMA

Taking into account this technical landscape, the NZD/JPY shows a bullish inclination in a broader outlook. It stands notably above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating a consistent uptrend. As long as the pair holds above the key 20-day average, the bullish trend will remain intact. However, the mixed outlook on the hourly chart advises that the buyers may give up ahead of the Asian session which could pave the way for a retest of the mentioned average.

Moving to the hourly chart, the RSI fluctuates around the neutral mark of 50, with the latest reading jumping back to 57 after a slight decline earlier in the session. The MACD histogram continues to print flat green bars, indicating a flattening buying momentum.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows positive momentum for the NZD/JPY pair, settling at about 56. The recent history of the RSI in positive territory highlights the dominance of buyers, occasionally counterbalanced with dips flirting with the negative domain. Concurrently, the MACD histogram displays green bars, further indicating positive momentum in the market.

The NZD/JPY currency pair is trading near the 91.541 level, experiencing what appears to be a robust uptrend. Indicators on the daily chart remain strong while hourly indicators stand somewhat mixed. On the negative side, for bears to start talking, they must breach the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 91.00 which is acting as a strong support in favor of the bulls.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.