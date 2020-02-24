NZ PM Arden: China travel restrictions to remain in place for another eight days

New Zealand (PM) Arden is out on the wires now, via Reuters, announcing that NZ will extend the travel ban on foreigners arriving from mainland China.
She added that China's travel restrictions to remain in place for another eight days.
Market reaction
With some positive headlines coming in from China, reporting decreased coronavirus new deaths, the risk-off sentiment is seen easing slightly but the spike in the virus cases in South Korea still remains a cause of concerns for markets.
Meanwhile, NZD/USD has stalled its decline but remains in the red amid downbeat NZ Credit Card Spendings data and broad risk aversion. At the press time, the Kiwi trades 0.26% lower at 0.6325, struggling to close the bearish opening gap.
