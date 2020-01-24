NY Fed's GDP Nowcast unchanged at 1.2% for Q4 2019

The US economy is expected to expand by 1.2% in the last quarter of 2019 and by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. These readings matched the ones in the previous publication.

"This week, there were no new releases on the variables tracked by the model," the NY Fed noted in its press release.

USD looks to end week strong

The US Dollar Index ignored this report and was last seen adding 0.22% on the day at 97.90, a little below the seven-week high that it set at 97.92 earlier in the hour.