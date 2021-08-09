NIO Stock News and Forecast: Shares drop as Chinese competition grows

Speaking of Warren Buffet backed BYD, the company reported its July vehicle deliveries and once again outpaced Nio. The company sold 24,996 total electric vehicles in the month, which is not just more than Nio, it is more than Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng combined . The figure represented a 139% increase year over year and a 23% increase sequentially from last quarter.

One surprising report out of China came from little known company Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN), which until now had been involved in the used vehicle resale industry. Kaixin had acquired Haitaoche Limited earlier this year, which provides Kaixin the infrastructure to enter the more lucrative electric vehicle sector . Domestic EV makers like Nio, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and BYD (OTC:BYDDY) have all benefited from CCP support as the government attempts to rapidly improve China’s electric vehicle sector. The move from Kaixin adds yet another company to an increasingly crowded landscape, and another competitor for Nio in the future.

NYSE:NIO had a disappointing end to the week as the electric vehicle sector cooled off alongside other growth sectors. On Friday, shares of Nio fell by 3.86%, erasing nearly all of the gains that had been made earlier in the week . Nio shares dipped alongside the broader electric vehicle sector, as an optimistic July Jobs report cast fear into growth investors over looming interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Further to this, Nio does not benefit from President Biden’t bipartisan infrastructure bill as the company has yet to break into the U.S. market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.