NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc trades lower on general market weakness and China fears

- NYSE: NIO fell by 1.81% during Monday’s trading session.
- Evergrande’s potential default could send shockwaves through the Chinese economy.
- Nio rival Li Auto is changing the EV game in China.
NYSE: NIO kicked the trading week off with a volatile session as shares traded as low as $32.90 and as high as $34.67. Shares of Nio ended up lower by 1.81% and closed the trading day at $33.64. It was another red start to the week for growth stocks as all three major indices were in the red for the entire session. The NASDAQ led the way, falling by a further 1.39%, while the Dow Jones dropped by 320 basis points. The S&P 500 retreated from its previous record highs as market weakness and higher than expected inflation numbers from last week carried over into Monday’s session.
Over in China, last week’s news of property company Evergrande defaulting on its debt has sent some shockwaves through the Chinese economy. This could have a trickle down effect which will affect the Chinese banking industry, which in turn would have a near-term effect on growth companies that rely on low interest loans for growth. Although Friday was a red day for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Monday saw the Hang Seng tech index rising higher as the Chinese government hinted at the easing of regulatory crackdowns on Chinese tech companies.
One of Nio’s largest domestic rivals Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) has been turning heads in the largest EV market in the world. Li has increased its sales sequentially in each month, and delivered nearly 13,500 vehicles in the month of November. The secret to Li’s success? The company is more of a hybrid EV vehicle, with an ICE range extender for consumers who are anxious about the range of the battery. If for some reason the drive is unable to get to a charger in time, Li’s vehicles will switch over to a small gas tank that can carry them to their next charge.
