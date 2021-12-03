NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc plunges as market rally leaves EV sector behind

Nio investors who have been frustrated with the stock’s performance this year received another shot of good news on Thursday. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao reiterated his buy rating for Nio’s stock and raised his price target from $64 to $66. Hsiao cited the recent rollout of the ET7 model, as well as the upcoming ET5 model as proof that Nio is successfully expanding its market, and that better days lie ahead for the stock.

The electric vehicle sector was left behind on Thursday, as growth stocks continued to have their valuations hammered down. Nio’s domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) saw their stocks plummet by 5.57% and 3.39% respectively. Stateside, all of the big names were trading lower as well, with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) all closing the day below water. Their are rising fears that global supply chains and the ongoing chip shortage may be extended if the latest coronavirus variant continues to do damage.

NYSE: NIO extended its recent slide to four straight sessions on Thursday, despite the broader markets rallying from Wednesday’s sell off. Shares of Nio fell by 5.51% and closed the trading session at $36.20 .This week’s roller coaster ride continued on Thursday as the Dow Jones rebounded by 617 basis points, and the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ climbed by 1.42% and 0.83% respectively. The markets rallied during the session despite the Omicron variant being detected across two more states. President Biden issued a statement that he is not in favor of further lockdowns or vaccine mandates in America, but there is still growing concern that the new variant may quickly spread across the country.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.