NIO stock rose 6.5% to $21.21 on Monday as Cathie Wood started buying it.

Nio reported Q4 earnings that missed EPS estimates but beat on revenue.

Nio expects flat sequential Q1 deliveries.

Nio stock (NIO) is tentatively higher on Tuesday, trading up 1% half an hour into the session. The Chinese EV upstart traded 6.5% higher on Monday after market sentiment rebounded and NIO shares looked underpriced after Friday's earnings-related, 9.4% sell-off. Last Friday, March 25 the stock slid after Nio reported missing earnings per share estimates but beating revenue estimates for the fourth quarter. The company's guidance for vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 was pretty much flat with the figures from the previous quarter, which hurt the share price since investors count on growth stocks to produce growth.

Nio Stock News: Cathie Wood starts to buy NIO

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 145,000 shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Friday, March 25. Some observant market watchers noticed that the fund company also bought a large quantity of Nio stock on the same day. FXStreet would tend to think these trades were unrelated to some larger strategy, but then again Ark did purchase a little over 420,000 shares. That 420 figure sure has some history with Tesla.

Last week management reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $-0.17, which missed by 3 cents, and revenue of $1.55 billion, $23 million ahead of estimates. In the fourth quarter, Nio delivered 25,034 vehicles. This amounted to a 44% jump YoY. This figure consists of 5,683 ES8, 12,180 ES6s, and 7,171 EC6 models. Last Friday Nio management guided for between 25,000 and 26,000 deliveries in the first quarter, which would mean sequential growth of between 0% and 4%, not exactly what growth investors are looking for.

Nio is expected to begin shipping the ET7 luxury sedan as soon as this week, but those figures will likely boost Q2 rather than Q1. The mid-size ET5 is slated for introduction later this year as well. This is all to say that Nio still has plenty of options for growth, but they just do not apply to the first quarter of the year. Bulls will have to take a longer view.

NIO key statistics

Market Cap $33 billion Price/Earnings N/A Price/Sales 6 Price/Book 6 Enterprise Value $28 billion Operating Margin -12% Profit Margin -29% 52-week high $55.13 52-week low $13.01 Short Interest 5% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $44.74

Nio Stock Forecast: Two reasons to expect a real reversal

Nio stock investors can be forgiven for crying in their milk as NIO shares have witnessed a nearly unabated sell-off for the last nine months. Since the end of June 2021, NIO shares have lost 61%. They are down 35% this year alone. The EV maker rallied in November, but selling pressure eventually gave way to a continued downtrend.

The $21 level is significant for Nio shares long term, as it served both as resistance and support in August and October of 2020. Nio stock needs to retain this price as support to remain in a neutral state. $18.47 and $13.01 are medium and long-term support, respectively.

There is reason to believe that this is the start of a reversal, however. First, the price action between January 28 and March 15 demonstrated a lower low, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) over that same time period shows a gradual trend higher. Not always but often enough, a divergence between lows on the RSI and the price chart portends a trend reversal. Second, on March 25, the 9-day moving average crossed above the 21-day moving average for the first time in a month. If this reversal is real this time, 9-day moving average will remain above its counterpart, and Nio stock will surmount the resistance at $26.27 – the range high from mid-February. However, a daily close below the 21-day moving average will render this thesis moot.