- NIO stock rose 6.5% to $21.21 on Monday as Cathie Wood started buying it.
- Nio reported Q4 earnings that missed EPS estimates but beat on revenue.
- Nio expects flat sequential Q1 deliveries.
Nio stock (NIO) is tentatively higher on Tuesday, trading up 1% half an hour into the session. The Chinese EV upstart traded 6.5% higher on Monday after market sentiment rebounded and NIO shares looked underpriced after Friday's earnings-related, 9.4% sell-off. Last Friday, March 25 the stock slid after Nio reported missing earnings per share estimates but beating revenue estimates for the fourth quarter. The company's guidance for vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 was pretty much flat with the figures from the previous quarter, which hurt the share price since investors count on growth stocks to produce growth.
Nio Stock News: Cathie Wood starts to buy NIO
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 145,000 shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Friday, March 25. Some observant market watchers noticed that the fund company also bought a large quantity of Nio stock on the same day. FXStreet would tend to think these trades were unrelated to some larger strategy, but then again Ark did purchase a little over 420,000 shares. That 420 figure sure has some history with Tesla.
Last week management reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $-0.17, which missed by 3 cents, and revenue of $1.55 billion, $23 million ahead of estimates. In the fourth quarter, Nio delivered 25,034 vehicles. This amounted to a 44% jump YoY. This figure consists of 5,683 ES8, 12,180 ES6s, and 7,171 EC6 models. Last Friday Nio management guided for between 25,000 and 26,000 deliveries in the first quarter, which would mean sequential growth of between 0% and 4%, not exactly what growth investors are looking for.
Nio is expected to begin shipping the ET7 luxury sedan as soon as this week, but those figures will likely boost Q2 rather than Q1. The mid-size ET5 is slated for introduction later this year as well. This is all to say that Nio still has plenty of options for growth, but they just do not apply to the first quarter of the year. Bulls will have to take a longer view.
NIO key statistics
|Market Cap
|$33 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|6
|Price/Book
|6
|Enterprise Value
|$28 billion
|Operating Margin
|-12%
|Profit Margin
|
-29%
|52-week high
|$55.13
|52-week low
|$13.01
|Short Interest
|5%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $44.74
Nio Stock Forecast: Two reasons to expect a real reversal
Nio stock investors can be forgiven for crying in their milk as NIO shares have witnessed a nearly unabated sell-off for the last nine months. Since the end of June 2021, NIO shares have lost 61%. They are down 35% this year alone. The EV maker rallied in November, but selling pressure eventually gave way to a continued downtrend.
The $21 level is significant for Nio shares long term, as it served both as resistance and support in August and October of 2020. Nio stock needs to retain this price as support to remain in a neutral state. $18.47 and $13.01 are medium and long-term support, respectively.
There is reason to believe that this is the start of a reversal, however. First, the price action between January 28 and March 15 demonstrated a lower low, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) over that same time period shows a gradual trend higher. Not always but often enough, a divergence between lows on the RSI and the price chart portends a trend reversal. Second, on March 25, the 9-day moving average crossed above the 21-day moving average for the first time in a month. If this reversal is real this time, 9-day moving average will remain above its counterpart, and Nio stock will surmount the resistance at $26.27 – the range high from mid-February. However, a daily close below the 21-day moving average will render this thesis moot.
NIO 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1100
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to drastically scale down military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold recovers above $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold has regained its traction after falling to its lowest level in a month at $1,890 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turning negative on the day below 2.4%, XAU/USD is trading above $1,910.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Micron (MU) reports earnings after Tuesday close
Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29. Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday. MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.