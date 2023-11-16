Share:

The New Zealand Dollar corrects back after the big gains made midweek.

The Kiwi retreats as China property bubble woes persist despite positive economic data and the pledge of a government bailout.

NZD/USD almost touches the key October highs at 0.6055 before retreating, though the uptrend is still in play.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) pares the strong gains made midweek as the European session gets underway on Thursday. The NZD retreats on negative sentiment: the Hang Seng index closed 1.41% lower at the end of the Asian session, due to lingering concerns about China’s vulnerable property sector.

As New Zealand’s largest trading partner, bad news for China is usually bad for New Zealand too, and the Kiwi fell from the 0.6050s to trade back in the 0.5990s at the time of publication.

Daily digest market movers: China property woes spoil market cheer

The New Zealand Dollar weakens on Thursday as concerns about the state of China’s property sector spoil the positive Retail Sales and Industrial Production data released on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuters.

This comes after data showed a slowdown in Fixed Asset Investment in China, an umbrella term encompassing property.

Fixed Asset Investment showed a 2.9% rise in October – below the 3.1% forecast by experts (YoY YTD in October) and the 3.1% previous, data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed on Wednesday.

Despite concerns, the Chinese government has purportedly pledged 1 trillion Yuan in low-cost financing for the property sector, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

New Zealand is a major exporter of dairy products to China, so China newsflow impacts expected demand for the Kiwi.

Overall lower inflation data from the US, UK, and Europe lessened global growth fears, aiding the Kiwi’s comeback midweek.

The US Dollar fell steeply after inflation data suggested a greater chance of the Federal Reserve not raising interest rates. Lower interest rates makes the US a less attractive place for global investors to park their capital, reducing demand for the USD.

New Zealand Dollar technical analysis: NZD/USD meets resistance and pulls back

NZD/USD – the number of US Dollars one New Zealand Dollar can buy – pulls back after coming within a hair’s breadth of touching the 0.6055 October high.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar: Daily Chart

The break above 0.6001 confirms the short-term bullish trend, biasing longs.

The zone around the October high (0.6050-0.6055) has been touched multiple times this year and this makes it an important support and resistance level. As a result of its heightened significance, if it is eventually broken it will yield a more volatile push higher.

A decisive break above the 0.6055 October high would change the outlook to bullish on the medium term as well, indicating the possibility of the birth of a new uptrend. Such a move would then target the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 0.6100.

As things stand, the medium and long-term trends are both still bearish, however, suggesting the potential for more downside remains strong.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar: 4-Hour Chart

There are signs the current pullback could extend a little lower. The 4-hour chart shows the MACD line crossing below the signal line (circled) whilst both are well above the zero-line – a bearish signal.

This could indicate a deeper correction, perhaps to 0.5950. Despite this the short-term trend is still overall bullish so the uptrend should eventually resume. This holds true as long as the November 14 lows at 0.5863 hold.

A possible bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern may have formed at the lows. This is highlighted by the labels applied to the 4-hour chart above. The L and R stand for the left and right shoulders, whilst H for the head. If so it could indicate substantial upside to come if the neckline – at the October highs – is decisively breached.

A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long green candle or three green candles in a row.