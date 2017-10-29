New NZ FinMin Robertson: RBNZ reform could potentially lower rates

New NZ FinMin Robertson: RBNZ reform could potentially lower ratesBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports the comments from Grant Robertson, New Zealand’s new finance minister speaking in an interview TV on Sunday.
Key Quotes:
When asked if the RBNZ could lower interest rates: "potentially, it could"
"What it means is that when the Reserve Bank is making its decisions about the official cash rate, when it's thinking about monetary policy, of course, it thinks about managing and controlling inflation, and that's vital.”
“But also it thinks about other goals in the economy such as making sure that we maximize employment."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.