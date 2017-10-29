New NZ FinMin Robertson: RBNZ reform could potentially lower rates

Reuters reports the comments from Grant Robertson, New Zealand’s new finance minister speaking in an interview TV on Sunday.

Key Quotes:

When asked if the RBNZ could lower interest rates: "potentially, it could"

"What it means is that when the Reserve Bank is making its decisions about the official cash rate, when it's thinking about monetary policy, of course, it thinks about managing and controlling inflation, and that's vital.”

“But also it thinks about other goals in the economy such as making sure that we maximize employment."