Natural Gas Price News: XNG/USD snaps five-day uptrend at monthly high near $2.66 on China, Fed concerns

- Natural Gas prints the first daily loss in six amid market’s consolidation on Juneteenth holiday.
- Fears of China’s slowing economic recovery, hawkish Fed signal weigh on XNG/USD.
- Seventh consecutive fall in US Oil and Gas rig count puts a floor under the Natural Gas Price.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) renews intraday low near $2.65 during the first negative daily performance in six. In doing so, the energy instrument reverses from the highest level in a month while taking a U-turn from the key resistance line stretched from March. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s rebound and pessimism about China weigh on the market sentiment and the XNG/USD price amid a sluggish start to the key week, mainly to the Juneteenth holiday in the US.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous day’s corrective bounce off the monthly low amid slightly downbeat sentiment and the hawkish Fed signals, while also ignoring the mixed US data flashed the previous day. With this, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currency pair sticks to minor gains of around 102.36.
That said, headlines surrounding multiple banks cutting China’s growth forecasts recently challenged the market’s risk appetite and weighed on the XNG/USD price. On the same line could be the hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers, as well as the latest report from the US central bank to Congress.
Alternatively, news from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted China State Council to trigger the week-start optimism by suggesting more stimulus from the Asian major, which in turn puts a floor under the Natural Gas Price. On the same line could be the receding fears of the US-China tussle as the key Diplomats from both nations are said to have held “candid and constructive talks” on their differences from Taiwan to trade, per Reuters.
Elsewhere, a seventh consecutive fall in the US Oil and Gas rig count, by 8 to 687 in the week to June 16, the lowest since April 2022, per Reuters, also puts a floor under the XNG/USD price.
It’s worth noting that the holiday in the US stock and bond markets allows the traders to pare previous moves but the clear directions could be gained from Chairman Powell’s bi-annual testimony, as well as PMIs for June.
Technical analysis
Natural Gas Price reverses from a downward-sloping resistance line from March 03, around $2.71 by the press time, as RSI pokes the overbought region. The pullback moves, however, remain elusive unless breaking the 100-DMA support of around $2.44 at the latest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar bounce and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. ECB-speak will be in focus. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.2800, resuming its recent uptrend toward 14-month highs. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is capping the further upside in the pair. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold ticks lower on modest US Dollar strength, downside seems limited
Gold price ticks lower on the first day of a new week and trades with a mild negative bias, just below the $1,955 level heading into the European session. A softer risk tone could lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit the downside.
Recent Bitcoin price crash triggers whales to scoop BTC at discount
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on April 19 and has been crashing since. The recent spike in bearish momentum pushed BTC down to $24,825, but an uptick in the presence of buyers has simultaneously triggered a recovery rally.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
Bank of England rate decision – 22/06 – this week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.