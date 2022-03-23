NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Ukraine NATO membership not on agenda, warns against chemical weapon use

Stoltenberg added that NATO allies will address the role of China in the Ukraine crisis at tomorrow's summit and said that allies are concerned that China could provide material support to Russia for its invasion.

Stoltenberg announced that he expects a major increase in the Eastern part of the NATO alliance's strength at tomorrow's meeting, saying that the military alliance needs to reset deterrence and defense for the longer term. He added that NATO leaders need to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment to protect against a chemical attack or nuclear attack. Stoltenberg added that NATO has a responsibility to ensure that the war doesn't escalate beyond Ukraine's borders.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that NATO membership for Ukraine is not currently on the agenda, reported Reuters. Stoltenberg warned Russia that any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences. Stoltenberg also reiterated his clear message to Russia that a nuclear war cannot be won and that any use of nuclear weapons will change the nature of the conflict.

