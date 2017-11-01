Mexico's Peña Nieto: Mexico won't pay for the border wall

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, stating that the country won't pay for the border wall, but will invest to make borders "more secure". Also, Peña Nieto suggested the U.S. work to stop the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico.

Such comments come in after US President-elect Donald Trump highlighted during a press conference early today that he's committed to build a wall across the Mexico-USA border.