Mexico central bank keeps rates unchanged at 7%By Felipe Erazo
In a unanimous decision, Mexican central bank (Banxico) has decided to keep rates unchanged at 7%.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Going ahead the board will be vigilant of Fx changes, output gap
- Will also be vigilant of relative monopolistic stance with US as well as impact of quake on prices
- says balance of risks to growth have deteriorated particularly because of perception that adverse scenarios in the US - Mexico ties could materialize
- balance of risks to inflation may have deteriorated
- says recent earthquakes could cause supply problems and price rises in some products, these would be temporary
- past hikes have begun to have impact on inflation
- In coming months general inflation seems to have reached its high point, without taking into account quakes
- effects of quake on economy and inflation be temporary and moderate
