Gold prices rose in Malaysia on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 393.48 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, up compared with the MYR 390.81 it cost on Thursday.
The price for Gold increased to MYR 4,589.38 per tola from MYR 4,558.32 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in MYR
|1 Gram
|393.48
|10 Grams
|3,934.72
|Tola
|4,589.38
|Troy Ounce
|12,238.79
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pops and drops after BoJ's expected rate hike
USD/JPY is back below 156.00, having rebounded to near 156.50 in a knee-jerk reaction to the Bank of Japan's expected interest rate hike to 0.50% in January. Higher inflation forecasts by the BoJ signals further rate hikes in the offing, lending support to the Japanese Yen ahead of Governor Ueda's presser.
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6300 amid Trump-led risk appetite
AUD/USD holds the bounce above 0.6300 in Friday's Asian trading. US President Donald Trump said he would rather not have tariffs on China and lifted risk sentiment, boding well for the higher-yielding Aussie at the expense of the safe-havem US Dollar. The focus shifts to the top-tier US PMI data.
Gold eyes more upside as focus shifts to US PMI data
Gold price regains poise and gears up for another run higher early Friday after taking a breather on Thursday. Gold buyers flirt with three-month highs near $2,760, awaiting some clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the S&P Global preliminary US business PMI data.
Bitcoin could resume rally as Trump signs executive order, calls US a Crypto and AI hub
Bitcoin trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.