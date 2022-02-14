Lucid Group Stock Price and Forecast: Is LCID, TSLA or RIVN the better EV stock?

- Lucid Group suffers a heavy 7% fall on Friday.
- Inflation concerns hit high growth tech names hard.
- Rivian falls over 9% and Tesla down 5% on Friday.
Electric vehicle stocks continue to suffer in the current hawkish environment. The inflation data on Thursday has only hardened this year's stance toward high growth tech stocks, and the situation is likely to get worse as the first quarter progresses. Tesla (TSLA) remains our pick due to its market-leading position and production capabilities. Giga factories in Shanghai and Berlin will see to that.
However, we still expect TSLA to underperform the index for at least the rest of this quarter. We would not currently favour owning Rivian (RIVN), Lucid (LCID) or Tesla. From a trading perspective, high growth tech and EV is not the sector to be in for this quarter. There may be pullbacks and opportunities for quick entries and exits, which we will try to identify, but the overall theme remains bearish.
Lucid Group Stock News
Lucid is due to release its earnings next week, but the date has yet to be confirmed by the company though the release is imminent. Production and sales will be the key metrics and could give the stock a short-term boost. Investors will focus more and more on the rate of cash burn now. Input costs are surging and so too are labour costs globally.
Note this quarter that for the most part earnings have beaten analyst estimates nearly 70% or more, but stock prices are reacting less and less to earnings beats. What is more and more important is the guidance given. If Lucid fails to give guidance, the stock should fall. If guidance is disappointing, the stock should fall. Only confident guidance will help Lucid. The environment has turned against the sector, so the risk-reward is to the downside in our view.
Lucid Group Stock Forecast
The move through the volume gap we identified has now more or less played out as we predicted. Now Lucid finds itself in a high volume zone, so this should at least slow the losses. Below $22, volume thins out again. We have a weak Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). A break of $25.61 and it is likely to reach $22.25 fairly soon after. That level is huge to hold as below volume again drys up, meaning $16 is the next target. Breaking the $30.85 high from February 1 confirms the $25.61 bottom and ends the bearish trend.
Lucid Group (LCID) chart, daily
The author is long NIO.
