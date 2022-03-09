LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc jumps higher as oil prices push demand for EVs

Just days after Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Berlin GigaFactory received conditional approval to open, German automaker Volkswagen has announced its new $2.2 billion plant for its new electric model, the Trinity. The factory will be located just 140 miles from the Berlin GigaFactory, and construction is expected to begin by the Spring of 2023.

Lucid has shown that investors still have faith in the luxury EV maker over the long term, as the stock has rebounded from its post-earnings sell off last week. The major headline that caused investors to sell was the fact that delivery estimates for 2022 were decreasing from 24,000 to 12,000 to 16,000 for the year. The company also reported wider than expected losses. The EV maker also announced that it would be breaking ground in Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2022 to build its second production facility, and is still eyeing major markets like Europe and China for future expansion.

NASDAQ:LCID rose for the second straight day to start the week as demand for electric vehicles continues to rise alongside soaring oil prices. On Tuesday, shares of LCID gained 4.62% and closed the trading session at $24.24 . The ongoing situation in Ukraine continued to weigh on the markets as all three major indices whipsawed during the session. The Dow Jones had the biggest swing, falling from a 585 basis point gain to a 184 point loss by the closing bell. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 wavered throughout the day, and both closed the day slightly below water with losses of 0.28% and 0.72% respectively.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.