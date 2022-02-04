LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc declines further as markets sour following Facebook miss

For Lucid’s limited number of customers, the company is preparing to rollout the latest software update which will include added features for its DreamDrive technology. The updates for Phase 1 of the rollout will include automatic emergency braking, cross traffic protection, lane departure protection, traffic drive-off alert, and traffic sign recognition. Lucid’s DreamDrive technology is explicitly stated as a driver assistance software, rather than full self-driving technology like Tesla.

Another day, another recall for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The industry leader followed up its self-driving software update on Wednesday, with a larger recall on Thursday. The company is set to recall 817,143 of its vehicles due to a faulty seat belt reminder which is believed to pose a safety issue for drivers and passengers. Shares of Tesla were trading higher at the start of the session but were down by 1.60% by the closing bell.

NASDAQ:LCID dropped lower on Thursday, as the global markets crumpled under the selling pressure after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reported disappointing guidance for next quarter. Shares of Lucid fell by 2.64% and closed the trading session at $26.95 . The drop in price continues Lucid’s downward trend so far this year as the EV maker has now lost 34% off its price since the start of 2022. Despite being able to deliver its first batch of vehicles late last year and winning numerous awards for the Air sedan, Lucid’s stock has not been able to live up to investor expectations so far. The so-called ‘Tesla killer’ has struggled to gain any traction with investors, and is trading mostly flat since the company went public in July of 2021.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.