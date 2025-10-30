Lagarde speech: Labour demand has cooled

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the October policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Manufacturing held back by tariffs."

"Divergence between domestic and external demand to persist."

"Economy to benefit from consumption."

"Labour demand has cooled."

"Household savings unusually large."

"Government expenditure should underpin investment."

"Global environment to remain a drag."

"Manufacturing orders point to further decline in output."