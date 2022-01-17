One sector that is expected to benefit from the rising interest rates anticipated by the Federal Reserve is Financials. If you take a look at the Seasonax screener you can highlight some financial companies that have great seasonal trends over this time.

Over the last 14 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co has risen 12 times between January 14 and April 12. The largest return was in 2009 with a 30.06% profit and the largest fall was in 2020 with a -28.52% loss. 4.68% is the average return.

Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if the Fed pull back from their hawkish stance or any very negative news for JPMorgan.