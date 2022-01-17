One sector that is expected to benefit from the rising interest rates anticipated by the Federal Reserve is Financials. If you take a look at the Seasonax screener you can highlight some financial companies that have great seasonal trends over this time.
Over the last 14 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co has risen 12 times between January 14 and April 12. The largest return was in 2009 with a 30.06% profit and the largest fall was in 2020 with a -28.52% loss. 4.68% is the average return.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if the Fed pull back from their hawkish stance or any very negative news for JPMorgan.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1400 in quiet day
EUR/USD seems to have found support near 1.1400 following Friday's decline. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair clings to modest daily gains on Monday. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
GBP/USD continues to move sideways below 1.3700
GBP/USD is moving up and down in a narrow channel below 1.3700 early Monday as investors await the next catalyst. The US Dollar Index is consolidating Friday's recovery gains above 95.00 as American investors enjoy a three-day weekend.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains near $1,820
Gold fell sharply on surging US Treasury bond yields on Friday but seems to have started the new week on a firm footing. XAU/USD is trading modestly higher on a daily basis near $1,820 as the market action remains subdued on MLK Day.
Altcoins due for massive gains as BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin price reveals a bullish outlook albeit a slow one, providing altcoins with an opportunity to run free. The past week is a testament to the recent gains witnessed among many altcoins.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter
Another nervous start to the year as investors had initially looked to weather storms but clouds returned as the week wore on. The Fed turned increasingly hawkish and tech investors turned increasingly nervous.