Johnson & Johnson: COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective overall in global trial

Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its COVID-19 vaccine was 66% effective overall in the global trial, as reported by Reuters. The company further noted that the vaccine was 72% effective in the US portion of the trial.
Market reaction
This headline seems to be weighing heavily on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down 1.2% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 was losing 1.35% and the UK's FTSE 100 was falling 1.9%.
Additional takeaways
"Vaccine is 57% effective in South Africa portion of trial."
"Vaccine is 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease."
"Single-dose covid vaccine was generally well tolerated."
"Looking to file in early February for US Emergency Use Authorization."
"Will have vaccine ready to ship immediately following authorization."
"Expecting to meet 2021 vaccine supply commitments."
