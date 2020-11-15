Japan's Q3 GDP preliminary 5.0% QoQ vs. expected 4.4%, yen unchanged

Japan's Q3 Gross Domestic Product preliminary result arrives at 5.0% QoQ vs. expected 4.4%, but the yen is unchanged.

Key notes

July-Sept private consumption rises for the first time in four quarters.

CAPEX falls for the second straight quarter.

Exports rose for the first time in three quarters.

GDP posts fastest expansion since comparable data became available in 1980.

GDP posts first expansion in four quarters.

Japan govt official: Consumption rose for dine-outs, leisure, automobiles.

The Japanese currency, the yen, was unchanged on the data as the improvement only partially offset the 7.9% contraction from the second quarter.

