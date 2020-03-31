Japan’s Motegi issues advice against travel to 73 countries, regions

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi urged the citizens not to travel to about a third of the countries in the world, in another effort to tackle the coronavirus spread at home.
Motegi issued travel advice against 73 countries and regions, including the hardest hit – the US, the UK and Europe.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY is little changed on the above news, keeping its range trade intact around mid-108s following a spike to 108.71 highs on Tokyo-fix led sharp US dollar surge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact amid broad USD demand, solid China PMIs
AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from China and a rebound in copper prices. The risk-tone remains positive while the US dollar remains strongly bid across the board, which could likely cap the Aussie's further upside.
USD/JPY consolidates the spike to 108.70 amid resurgent USD demand
USD/JPY consolidates around mid-108s following a hard spike to 108.71 highs reached after the US dollar surged across the board. The risk-on action in the Asian equities combined with surprising positive Chinese PMI data also support the spot.
Gold: Range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands
Gold's sideways churn in the range of $1,630 to $1,610 continues for the third day. With the decline in the price volatility, the Bollinger bands have narrowed. The direction of the range breakout will likely set the tone for the next move in the yellow metal.
WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset
While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.
Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets
Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?