Japan’s Motegi issues advice against travel to 73 countries, regions

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi urged the citizens not to travel to about a third of the countries in the world, in another effort to tackle the coronavirus spread at home.

Motegi issued travel advice against 73 countries and regions, including the hardest hit – the US, the UK and Europe.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is little changed on the above news, keeping its range trade intact around mid-108s following a spike to 108.71 highs on Tokyo-fix led sharp US dollar surge.