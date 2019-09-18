Japan's exports fall for ninth month in a row

Japan's exports or outbound shipments fell 8.2% in August from a year earlier to register the ninth straight monthly loss, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The markets were expecting a 10.5% drop, following a 1.5% decline in July.

The inbound shipments or imports also fell 12% in the year to August, versus the median estimate of an 11.21% drop.

The trade deficit came in at JPY 136.3 billion ($1.26 billion), against the median estimate of JPY 355.9 billion.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States has reached initial trade agreements with Japan on tariff barriers and digital trade. The announcement, however, left unclear whether Washington has agreed not to impose national security tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts.