Japanese coronavirus infections reach 1,000 cases - Reuters

Japanese public broadcaster NHK cited Health Ministry, saying that cases in Japan have now hit the 1,000 mark. Of those, 706 are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while 12 have died.

The latest infection was confirmed in a man in his 40s in Yamaguchi, the prefecture’s governor, Tsugumasa Muraoka, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Muraoka noted: “Given how the coronavirus was spreading throughout the country, I thought it would only be a matter of time before a case was confirmed in Yamaguchi. We will be doing all we can to prevent the spread of the virus.”

USD/JPY struggles to extend the recovery

USD/JPY trade around 107.30 amid a minor recovery in the Asian equities and falling Treasury yields. The recovery from a five-month low of 106.86 remains capped below 107.50 so far this session.

The spot tumbled in the US last session after the emergency Fed rate cut put the US dollar and Treasury yields under the bus.