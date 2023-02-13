Japan Upper House to hold confirmation hearings on new BoJ leaders Feb 27 – Reuters

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Monday, Japan's Upper House of Parliament has scheduled confirmation hearings on government nominees for the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor and his two deputies on February 27.
On Tuesday, February 14, the Japanese Cabinet is expected to formally nominate academic Kazuo Ueda as the new BoJ Governor along with the two deputies at both houses of parliament.
Tetsuya Inoue, a former staff secretary to Ueda during his time as a Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, said that Ueda will likely let the data guide him on the exit timing.
Market reaction
USD/JPY has recaptured the 132.00 barrier on the above headlines. The pair is trading 0.51% higher on the day at 132.07, at the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6900 amid US-Sino woes
AUD/USD is trading close to the 0.6900 level, undermined by the market’s cautious mood in Monday's Asian trading. The US Dollar keeps the upper hand on US-China geopolitical woes and pre-US CPI anxiety.
USD/JPY attempts to refresh four-day high above 132.00 as US Inflation hogs limelight
The USD/JPY pair is hovering near its day high around 132.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to refresh a four-day high above 132.00 as investors are extremely risk-averse ahead of the United States inflation report and airborne threats near the territory of the United States.
Gold retreats towards $1,850 amid US inflation woes as mystery object inspired fears
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around $1,860 as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar rebound during early Monday. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the fears surrounding the US-China ties, as well as anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January.
Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst
TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT) and Cosmos(ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend, which could have a more pronounced impact on the market's view of the terminal.